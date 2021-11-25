Reviewing DATATRAK International (DTRK) & Its Competitors

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DATATRAK International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -749.25 DATATRAK International Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.47

DATATRAK International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 660 3170 4887 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.00%. Given DATATRAK International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -37.08% -1,621.13% -10.99%

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DATATRAK International peers beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.