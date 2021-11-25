Reviewing Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) & Its Rivals

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lomiko Metals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lomiko Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 691 2354 2732 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 235.14%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -2,152.12% 6.78% -0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -9.25 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.47

Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lomiko Metals competitors beat Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

