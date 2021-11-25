Reviewing William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) & Its Peers

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: WMPN) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare William Penn Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for William Penn Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorp Competitors 113 433 253 16 2.21

William Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.23%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 6.61%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.30% 0.53% William Penn Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.29% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million $3.78 million 23.65 William Penn Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.50

William Penn Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. William Penn Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp peers beat William Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

