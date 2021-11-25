Revolution Populi Hits Market Cap of $61.47 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $61.47 million and approximately $932,195.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

