Revomon Price Reaches $1.70 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $42.11 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

