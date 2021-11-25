REVV (REVV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.35 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. REVV has a market cap of $103.11 million and approximately $26.35 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

