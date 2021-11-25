Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $413.29

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 413.29 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 464.15 ($6.06). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 447 ($5.84), with a volume of 45,575 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.11 million and a PE ratio of 154.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.