Rio DeFi Hits Market Cap of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00090406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.