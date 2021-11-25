Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,805.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $120,805.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00104311 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.