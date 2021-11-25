Rise Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1,942.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001190 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004137 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,043,303 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

