Ritocoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $569.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $503,088.48 and approximately $569.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,653,134,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,871,998 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

