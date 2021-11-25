Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

AMWD opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

