Rocket Vault 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.14 or 0.07553450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.56 or 1.00028175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

