Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Reaches Market Cap of $16.46 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $824,982.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

