ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and $1.49 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00222507 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

