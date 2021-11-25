Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Root worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Root by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Root by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Root by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

ROOT stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

