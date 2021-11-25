Rope Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $616.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $7.87 or 0.00013348 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $220,284.58 and approximately $616.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

