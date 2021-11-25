Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,480 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

