Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,610 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 424,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

