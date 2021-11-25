Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 354.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 997,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 778,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 182.60.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

