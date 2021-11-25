Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

