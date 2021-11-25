Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.03% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.