Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

