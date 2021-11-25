Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.