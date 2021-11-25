Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 565.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

