Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,631,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 4.67. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

