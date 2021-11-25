Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.93 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

