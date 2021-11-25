Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.01 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after buying an additional 100,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 533,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82.

