Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of IBTX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,330 shares of company stock valued at $616,346. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

