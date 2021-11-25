Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

MSGE stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

