Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

