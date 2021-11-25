Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

