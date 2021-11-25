Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,716 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.