Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 22,397 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.14% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

