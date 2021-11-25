Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

