Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,216 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Surmodics worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $748,477. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.