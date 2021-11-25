RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $156.19 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $156.19 million and $95,933.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $58,704.07 or 0.99606340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 167.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001507 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

