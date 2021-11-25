Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.95 or 0.07649276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.65 or 0.99852195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

