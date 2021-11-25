Rupiah Token (IDRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1.28 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

