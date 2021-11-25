Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce $380.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.52 million and the lowest is $378.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

