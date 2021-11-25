Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) recently:

11/16/2021 – Ryan Specialty Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

11/13/2021 – Ryan Specialty Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

11/12/2021 – Ryan Specialty Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Ryan Specialty Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Ryan Specialty Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.97. 193,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,492. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,165,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

