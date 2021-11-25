SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
SABS opened at 8.90 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 7.30 and a 12 month high of 12.90.
About SAB Biotherapeutics
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.