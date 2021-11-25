SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

SABS opened at 8.90 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 7.30 and a 12 month high of 12.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

