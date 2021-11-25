SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.10 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $231,242.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.28 or 0.07522855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00087925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,487.16 or 1.00242051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,114,936 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,326 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

