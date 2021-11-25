Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $910,793.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

