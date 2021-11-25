SAFE2 (SAFE2) Trading Down 42.4% Over Last Week

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

