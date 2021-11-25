SafeBlast Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $177,866.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

