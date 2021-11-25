SafeCapital One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $21,189.91 and $22.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

