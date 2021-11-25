Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Safran has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

