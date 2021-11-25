SakeToken 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,835.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $36,835.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

