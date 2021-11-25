Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 0.3%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28). 24,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 221,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

The firm has a market cap of £123.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

